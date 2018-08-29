Pair charged with midcoast break-ins

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 29, 2018 8:29 am

Updated: August 29, 2018 10:45 am

Two midcoast men face charges in connection with break-ins earlier this month at Bristol Consolidated School and T&D Variety in Boothbay.

Daniel Chubbuck, 26, of Edgecomb is charged with three counts of felony theft, one count of felony burglary and the misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and criminal theft, according to a release from the Lt. Michael J. Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Gornto, 25, of Bath was issued a criminal summons for misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the Bristol school the morning of Aug. 13 after receiving a report that a Hagar Enterprises trailer was broken into and tools and other items valued at approximately $1,500 had been taken.

That same evening, deputies responding to an alarm at T&D Variety in Boothbay discovered the store had also been broken into and packs of cigarettes valued at approximately $1,000 had been taken, according to Murphy.

Damage to the business has not yet been estimated. Some of the items taken from Hagar Enterprises have been recovered.

Surveillance footage, leads and tips from the public allegedly led deputies to Chubbuck and Gornto.

Chubbuck was released on $2,000 cash bail.

Murphy asks that anyone with information about the incidents contact Detective Terry Michaud at 882-7332 or by email at tmichaud@lincolnso.me.

