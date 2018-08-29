Watch these Hermon teens sing their contest-winning Pentatonix cover

Here’s a submission from Eric Byers, Kyle Byers, Laura Zenk and Kathryn Higgins! Like and share this post if this is your favorite one, the video with the most likes and shares wins the grand prize!Good luck!

Eric Byers said he, his brother and his two friends have been singing together since middle school and love to sing Pentatonix songs in particular, having recorded covers of their songs for the past few years and one year singing it for the high school talent show.

“I really wanted to try something new for our talent show, so junior year of high school I convinced Laura, Kathryn and Kyle to cover ‘Say Something’ with me,” Byers said. “It went over so well that we decided to keep doing covers. They are hands down my favorite musical artists and we can not wait to see them.”

The four won all-access VIP tickets to the show and a prize package of gifts cards and vouchers for the concert.

Pentatonix will perform Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, with guests Echosmith and Calum Scott. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

