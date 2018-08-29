Bangor jury begins deliberations in Easter Day murder trial

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • August 29, 2018 1:03 pm

Updated: August 29, 2018 2:33 pm

Jury deliberations are expected to begin at about 1:50 p.m. in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s husband on Easter Sunday last year outside a Bangor apartment.

Jurors asked to take a one-hour lunch break before deliberating.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, 41, of New Haven, Connecticut, is accused of killing Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans on April 16, 2017, outside the home Bethea shared with Durel’s estranged wife, Danielle Lane Durel, 44, at 2 Highland Ave. He has pleaded not guilty to one count of intentional or knowing murder and claimed he acted in self-defense after Durel sent a threatening text to his estranged wife.

The jury of three women and nine men, one of whom is African-American, has been asked to decide if the state has proven beyond a reasonable doubt whether Bethea is guilty of murder. If they unanimously decide he is not, they must decide if he is guilty of manslaughter instead.

Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. The sentence for murder is 25 years to life in prison

Earlier this month, Bethea rejected a plea deal where he would have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a recommendation from the prosecution that he serve 25 years in prison.

Bethea testified Tuesday that he was fighting with Durel’s friend, Stephen “Primo” Lancaster, 38, of Las Vegas, when the gun fired and struck Durel, who was nearby, in the leg and stomach.

“I don’t know who pulled the trigger,” the defendant testified. “I don’t know where Durel was. He was never on the ground with me and Mr. Lancaster.”

Bethea’s testimony contradicted Lancaster, who testified last week that he “tackled” Bethea and Durel after the two began fighting outside the apartment Bethea shared with Durel’s estranged wife. All three men were on the ground “scuffling” when the gun discharged, Lancaster told the jury.

Assistant Attorney General Leane Zainea said in her closing argument that Bethea retrieved the Taurus 9 mm handgun from the home of his girlfriend’s father after he learned of text messages Durel had sent his estranged wife. Bethea had the gun in his back pocket when he and Lane Durel returned to Highland Avenue, but no one else there had a firearm, the prosecutor said.

Zainea challenged Bethea’s statement that the gun went off accidentally.

“Guns don’t just go off by themselves,” she said. “There are three safeties on this gun and had to be racked so a bullet could slide into the chamber.

“We would all agree that when you pick [up] a gun at one location and bring it to another location, release all the safeties and pull the trigger, I think we would all agree that death was almost certain. The defendant would have you believe that although he brought this gun to a fistfight, he didn’t intend to pull the trigger.”

Zainea also said the jury should view Bethea’s attempt to change his appearance by cutting off his dreadlocks and shaving his head along with his flight to Connecticut and then Ohio was “consciousness of guilt.”

Bethea was arrested May 21, 2017, during a traffic stop in Euclid, Ohio, according to testimony.

“Actions really do speak louder than words,” Zainea told jurors. “His actions prove that he intentionally or knowingly shot Terrance Durel.”

Defense attorney Hunter Tzovarras said in his closing statement that his client was not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

“It was not reckless or unreasonable for Antoinne Bethea to arm himself,” the attorney said. “He’d been threatened. It wasn’t Antoinne Bethea who pulled the gun out of his back pocket. He was acting in self-defense when gun went off.”

Tzovarras told the jury that Bethea’s testimony matched the physical evidence more consistently than did the testimony of other witnesses.

“The text messages show that Terrance Durel was the aggressor,” the defense attorney told the jury.

Tzovarras said the change in Durel’s behavior could be attributed to his drug use. The autopsy showed he had cocaine, oxycodone and fentanyl in his system.

The defense attorney asked the jury to try to understand why Bethea did not call police after the shooting and then fled.

“The state wants to make big deal about Antoinne not calling the police, but no one else who was at the apartment called the police either. He was scared. He panicked. He didn’t feel like he was going get a fair shake. He is a black man in Maine and there aren’t a lot of black men in Maine,” Tzovarras said.

The jury began deliberating on the sixth day of the trial. Testimony began Aug. 20 but jurors took Thursday and Friday off due to scheduling problems and illness.

