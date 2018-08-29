We’re hiring

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Dan MacLeod, Managing Editor • August 29, 2018 1:27 pm

Updated: August 29, 2018 1:27 pm

The Bangor Daily News is hiring two journalists to serve its growing statewide audience.

The 129-year-old news organization is seeking reporters to cover Maine politics and homesteading culture.

The State House reporter will continue to build on the BDN’s reputation as the leader in Maine political journalism through aggressive news coverage and smart analysis from the State House.

The Homestead writer will create useful content about homesteading culture aimed at helping people who want to embrace a more purposeful lifestyle.

The BDN has grown from its traditional coverage area of eight Maine counties. It now covers all of Maine through bangordailynews.com. Both the State House and Homestead positions will be writing for statewide — and beyond — audiences.

We are looking for writers with a deep love for Maine and an ability to write quickly and cleanly on deadline. Interested applicants should send materials to jholmes@bangordailynews.com.

