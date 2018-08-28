Maine hit by two-day heat wave, temps to reach 90s

The Associated Press • August 28, 2018 9:28 am

Very hot and humid weather is in store for northern New England.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to reach the high 80s and 90s in much of the region.

The thermometer will reach 92 in Portland Tuesday and 93 on Wednesday, according to CBS 13 weather forecasters. Bangor is expected to hit 91 Tuesday and cool down just a bit to a high of 89 on Wednesday.

Heat index values will be in the mid- to upper 90s on Tuesday — possibly 100 in some places — peaking from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CBS 13 meteorologist Charlie Lopresti wrote that in Maine, “humidity levels will be about as high as” they get.

Dew points also are expected near 70s.

But, Lopresti wrote, relief is on the way, with showers and thunderstorms knocking out the heat on Thursday, followed by comfortable temperatures in the 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

