Local sports: NAC soccer poll; game schedule; scores; golf, harness racing results

August 28, 2018 9:53 pm

Soccer

COLLEGE

North Atlantic Conference



Women’s soccer preseason coaches poll with total points, first-place votes in parentheses:

Husson 63 (7) Maine Maritime Academy 55 (1) UMaine-Farmington 47 SUNY Canton 37 Thomas College 32 Northern Vermont-Johnson 25 Northern Vermont-Lyndon 15 UMaine-Presque Isle 14

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

Field hockey

Boothbay at Telstar, 4 p.m.

Edward Little at Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Hall-Dale atl Oak Hill, 4 p.m.

Mountain Valley at Lisbon, 4 p.m.

Spruce Mountain atl Dirigo, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer

Fort Kent at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Cent. Aroostook at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Fort Kent at Ashland, 5 p.m.

Cent. Aroostook at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Results

Tuesday’s results

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer

Fort Fairfield 3, Easton 0

Girls soccer

Fort Fairfield 3, Easton 0

Monday’s results

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer

Fort Kent 10, Katahdin 0

Girls soccer

Fort Kent 3, Katahdin 1

Sunday’s results

COLLEGE

Women’s soccer

Saint Mary’s 2, Maine 1, OT

Saturday’s results

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer

Fort Fairfield 2, Ashland 1, OT

Van Buren 8, Washburn 1

Girls soccer

Ashland 8, Fort Fairfield 1

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Chuck Nelson

Chuck Nelson recorded his third career hole-in-one on Tuesday when he aced the 176-yard 10th hole at Rockland Golf Club. He used a 7-wood for the shot, which was witnessed by Dennis Corkum and Chuck Pike.

MSGA Women

At Bangor Muni GC

Gross Flight 1: Liz Coffin 75, Liz Wiltshire 77, Debby Gardner 79. Flight 2: Robin Ashe 94, Jean Young 94, Shelley Drillen 95, Laura Lipman 97. Flight 3: Barb Scott 101, Maddie Kilmister 102, Laurie Pelletier 103. Net Flight 1: Sue Coffin 62, Kathy Constantine 64, Sherrie Thomas 67, Marilyn Rice 67. Flight 2: Kathy Anderson 72, Donna Hanson 73, Janet White 73. Flight 3: Claudette Amoroso 69, Patricia MacDonald 71, Jeanne LaPlante 74, Marty Jones 74. Gross skins: No. 1 Liz Wiltshire 3, No. 2 Jean Cassidy 3, No. 3 Kathy Constantine 2, No. 13 Sue Coffin 3. Net skins: No. 6 Patricia MacDonald 1, No. 15 Sue Coffin 3. Pins: No. 3 Sue Coffin 21-10, No. 6 Liz Wiltshire 11-2, No. 11 Debby Gardner 16-10, No. 16 Debby Gardner 14-1.

At Sunday CC

Flight 1 Gross: Colucci, Ruth 80; Kannegieser, Kristin 82; Haylock, Heidi 85; Net: Wilson, Peggy 71; Haylock, Ruby 71; Lombardo, Jarine 72; Flight 2 Gross: Hillman, Margaret 91; Lano, Maureen 96; Ropke, Barbara 99; Gelinas, Cindy 99; NET: Moody, Sue 73; Martin, Kirsten 75; McDonald, Patty 77; Flight 3 Gross: Pearse, Birdie 98; Borsa, Barbara 99; Anthony, Ann 101; Net: Eaton, Melinda 71; Love, Lisa 76; Kostis, Cindi 79; Flight 4 Gross: McLain, Susan 105; Paradis, Connie 106; Hoffman, Polly 108; Net: Geis, Lila 76; May, Ann 77; Sage, Nancy 78; Skins Gross: Davis, Michele 3rd; Colucci, Ruth 8th; Nelke, Neila 14th; Brocki, Sheila 15th; Deschenes, Barbara 16th; Net: Wilson, Peggy 6th; Laliberte, Rebecca 13th

LOCAL

At Hidden Meadows GC

Monday Night Scramble — Par 3 Tournament: 1. Bill Fernandez, Michele Kauppila, Randy Bernard, Jeannette Bernard 25; 2. Scott Miller, Zac Miller, Wes Kauppila, Jim Bosse 25; 3. Chris Kauppila, Terry Grant, Gene Fadrigon, Robbie Robertson 25; 4. Ray Hussey, Bee Levasseur, Garrett Libby, Matthew Libby 25; 5. Dillon Leland, Bradley Westura, Greg Bosse, Ed Lucas 26; 6. Mike Cote, Wayne Hartt, Lucas Shorette 27; 7. Lucas Winter, David Saucier, Kenny Grindle, Rick Rankin 27; 8. Brent Fournier, Mike Day, John Lodge, Thad Dwyer 28; 9. Linda Costello, Kathy LaFontaine, Mike LaFontaine 29; Pins: No. 1 Ken Grindle 3-6, No. 2 Mike Day 15-5, No. 3 Lucas Shorette 8-0, No. 4 Linda Costello 12-11, No. 5 Zac Miller 6-5, No. 6 Chris Kauppila 23-4, No. 7 Jim Bosse 4-8, Mike Day 3-9, No. 9 Bee Levasseur 8-9

Club Championship — Club Champion: Chris Kauppila 78-74-152; Senior Champion: Bill Fernandez 79-80-159; Women’s Champion: Kristy St. Peter, 96-91-187

At Pine Hill GC

Ladies League — Par 3: 1. (tie) Mary Ann Beatham, Dawn England, Sue St. Heart 27, Sandy Meehan, Nancy Carney, Louise Holyoke 27; 2. (tie) Sonja Faulkingham, Bonnie Robertson, Jenny Williams 28, Brenda Crosby, Joyce Stevenson, Rachel LaPointe 28; 3. Charlotte Dunifer, Linda Dunifer, Linda Martin 34; Pins: No. 7 Linda Martin 31-9, No. 9 Dawn England 11-5

At Traditions GC

Women’s League — 1. Nancy Giannetti, Sue Everett, Tammy Curtis, 31; 2. Nancy Carney, Irene Woodford, Katrina Lavene, Mary Smith, 32; 3. Winnie Coleman, Jeannette Laplante, Dianne Swandal, Stevie Lord, 33; 4. Susan Payne, Betty Jamison, Lois Adams, Julie Butler, 33; 5. Hilda Wardwell, Carol Rushton, Loretta Robichaud, 41. Pin: No. 8, Tammy Curtis 14-0

At Hampden CC

Ladies League — 1. Pam Anderson, Janice Gran, Joette Fields, Susan Hall 37; 2. Geneva Allen, Patty Blanchard, Donna Nason, Jill Long 37 (mc); 3. Sally Hartman, Elinor Bucklin, Paula Grindle, Sue Cross 38; Pins No. 2 Donna Nason 6-5, No. 6 Sue Cross 16-11

At Dexter Muni GC

Twilight League — Mike Mower + 7, Brandon Vafiades and Matt Mountain +3.5, Ray Mountain +2 ;Pin: No. 4 Rick Sherburne 4-3

At Northport GC

Twilight League — Class A Gross: 1 Terry Whitney (35) 2 Alex Carroll (38) 3 Kevin Nickerson (39); Net: 1 Tony Gilmore (32) 2 Bruce Spaulding (33) 3 Rick Cronin (34); Class B Gross: 1 Slim Peaslee (42) 2 tie Scott Benzie, Tony Field (45); Net: 1 Dick Pickering (33) 2 tie Don Cynewski, Greg Dutch, Bill Farris (34); Pins: Class A: 3 Jesse Johnson 23-6, 9 Terry Whitney 2-0. Class B: 3 David Riley 21-1. 9 Tony Field 20-0

HIGH SCHOOL

At Blink Bonnie, Monday

Sumner (3-0) 205, Dexter (2-1) 237, Penobscot Valley (1-2) 252, Calais (0-4) no team score

Sumner: Warren Harden 49, Kyle Brooks 60, Kollin McLean 47, Simon Torrey 60, Ethen Young 49, Hannah Shorey 68, Audrey Buswell 65

Dexter: Matt Sickles 53, Trevyn Sinclair 54, Jacob Cardelli 62, Caitlin Chabot 70, Nick Toland 68

PVHS: Kyle Grant 57, Matt Grant 61, Cameron Smith 65, Dylan Korasadowicz 58, Kobe Saunders 62

Medalist: Kollin McLean

At Country View GC, Monday

Belfast (218) 9, Mount View (256) 0

Tommy Walker (50) def. John Clifford (64) 5 and 4, Ryan Fitzjorls (57) def. Shawn VonOesen (63) 3 and 2, Chance Clark (53) def. Miles Littlefield (64) 5 and 3, Hunter Simmons (59) def. Josh Campbell (65) 2-up; Anthime Brontte (58) def. Niamh Foley (79) 2-up, Dan Goreing (65) def. Orla Foley (69) 5 and 3

At Barnes Brook GC

Mattanawcook Academy 182, John Bapst 209, Penobscot Valley 271

Mattanawcook: Max Woodman 38, Brandon Savage 47, Branden Oliver 50, Nolan Hansen 59, Garrett O’Connor 47, Jackson Sutherland 52, Sedona Lesso 57

John Bapst: Cannon Breen 54, Justin Solomon 55, Cameron Ashe 57, Dom Needham 53, Sam Yoo 47, David In 55, McKayla Alden 53, Caleb Canders 61

PVHS: Kyle Grant 69, Matt Dourant 62, Cameron Smith 68, Nick Rhodes 72

Medalist: Max Woodman (JB) 38

At Hermon Meadow GC

Hermon (5-0) 177, Ellsworth (4-3) 191, Bucksport (1-2) 221, Sumner (3-3) 224

Hermon: Kent Johnson Jr. 40, Nate Allain 42, Adam Rush 48, Wyatt Hendrix 48, Ryan Mailloux 47

Ellsworth: Devon Grindle 48, Riley Grindle 47, Tyler Mitchell 50, Keegan Grey 46, Reece Jagels 55

Bucksport: Dylan Wight 49, Max Astbury-King 60, Chase Pierce 60, Nolan Soucie 53, Hugh Jack 59

Sumner: Kollin Mclean 54, Warren Harden 48, Kyle Brooks 51, Simon Torrey 71, Hannah Shorey 74

Medalist: Kent Johnson Jr. (H) 40

Harness racing

Windsor Fair

Tuesday’s results

First, Pace, $2,900

5. Electricity, E. Davis Jr. 3.40-3.00-2.40

3. Cute Hill, D. Ingraham 4.60-3.20

4. Midnight Mass, H. Campbell 2.60

T-1:58.1; Qu. 3-5, $8.60; Ex. 5-3, $45.80; Tri. 5-3-4, $26.20

Second, Pace, $3,200

1. Uppercutz, Mp. Sowers 2.60-2.20-2.10

2. Camstar, W. Campbell 2.20-2.10

4. Classy Kyle, G. Mosher 2.10

T-1:58.2; Qu. 1-2, $4.00; Ex. 1-2, $6.40; Tri. 1-2-4, $24.40; DD 5-1, $4.20

Third, Pace, $12,061

5. Shes A Maverick, J. Nason 3.00-2.20-2.40

8. Luck of the Deal, E. Davis Jr. 2.60-3.40

7. Tip Em Off, D. Deslandes 6.20

T-1:57.4; Qu. 5-8, $5.60; Ex. 5-8, $13.00; Tri. 5-8-7, $47.60

Fourth, Pace, $3,000

2. Southsidelightning, S. Thayer 9.00-5.20-2.80

3. Prince Horizon, Mm. Athearn 16.40-6.00

1. Dand D DBTS Law, G. Mosher 3.60

T-2:00.2; Qu. 2-3, $37.00; Ex. 2-3, $82.60; Tri. 2-3-1, $243.40

Fifth, Trot, $3,600

5. Seventh Heaven, G. Mosher 5.20-2.80-2.10

4. Royal Hawaii, W. Campbell 2.20-2.10

1. Alternat Thursdays, H. Campbell 2.10

T-1:58; Qu. 4-5, $4.80; Ex. 5-4, $8.00; Tri. 5-4-1, $20.20

Sixth, Pace, $3,600

1. Pembroke Maverick, H. Campbell 12.00-6.40-3.00

3. Hay You Hellion, G. Mosher 6.80-3.40

2. Histoire Eternelle, S. Thayer 4.20

T-1:55.4; Qu. 1-3, $14.00; Ex. 1-3, $51.00; Tri. 1-3-2, $119.60; DD 5-1, $19.40

Seventh, Pace, $11,835

1. Gonna Hear Me Rohr, W. Campbell 3.40-2.20-2.20

2. Justcallmedee, Mm. Athearn 3.60-3.20

5. Saratoga Liz, E. Davis Jr. 3.00

T-1:59; Qu. 1-2, $9.20; Ex. 1-2, $9.80; Tri. 1-2-5, $1234.60

Eighth, Pace, $4,500

1. Simple Saver N, Mp. Sowers 2.60-2.20-2.10

3. Casimir Nymph, D. Ingraham 2.20-2.10

2. Lil Miss Snowflake, Mm. Athearn 2.10

T-1:56.2; Qu. 1-3, $7.00; Ex. 1-3, $4.40; Tri. 1-3-2, $13.80

Ninth, Pace, $3,200

3. Northern Ideal, Mp. Sowers 3.60-3.00-2.10

1. Golden Tree, D. Ingraham 2.60-2.20

4. Worth Watching, W. Campbell 2.10

T-1:57.4; Qu. 1-3, $4.60; Ex. 3-1, $10.80; Tri. 3-1-4, $18.00; DD 1-3, $3.80; Pick 5, 5-1-1-1-3, $53.80; Total Handle: $20,015

Wednesday’s starters, 3 p.m.

First, Trot, $4,000

1. Wolf’s Milan, W. Campbell

2. Main Stage, Mp. Sowers

3. Skad’s Winner, J. Beckwith

4. Magglio, A. Hall

5. Sin To Win, H. Campbell

Second, Pace, $3,200

1. Princess, Delcine, W. Campbell

2. Lady Spartacus, Mc. Sowers

3. Boy Crazy, E. Davis

4. Courageous, G. Mosher

5. Powerful Love, Mp. Sowers

6. Daydreamer Jo, D. Deslandes

7. Highland Black Ice, J. Beckwith

Third, Trot, $11,601

1. Wind Current, Ma. Athearn

1A. Ally Way Cast, G. Mosher

2. Spot On Gone, Mm. Athearn

3. The Maine Law, I. Davies

4. Saltpondnic, H. Campbell

5. Buckanlully, D. Ingraham

6. In Bill We Trust, S. Taggart

Fourth, Pace, $3,200

1. Wake, Mm. Athearn

2. Sailor Jerry, N. Graffam

3. Luigi, A. Richardson

4. Rocnrolwilneverdie, S. Thayer

5. Play Dance, G. Mosher

6. Stonebridge Satire, W. Campbell

Fifth, Pace, $4,200

1. Luv A Lot Hanover, Mp. Sowers

2. Darlington Stripe, D. Ingraham

3. Lucvksgottachange, W. Campbell

4. Tricia Star, A. Hall

5. Wild Lady Luck, J. Beckwith

Sixth, Pace, $3,500

1. Ugottobinittowin, D. Ingraham

2. Gold Star Spider, H. Campbell

3. Quarter To Noon, Mm. Athearn

4. Kinnderuntouchable, E. Davis Jr.

5. Hot Cakes, J. Beckwith

6. Joey The Third, A. Harrington

Seventh, Pace, $4,000

1. Roddy’s Nor’Easter. D. Ingraham

2. Lifeonbtherange, W. Campbell

3. My Last Chance, Mp. Sowers

4. IIdeal Legacy A, G. Mosher

5. Rambling Jet, E. Davis Jr.

6. Allamerican Dice, D. Deslandes

7. Regulus N, Mm. Athearn

8. Aint No Mo, H. Campbell

Eighth, Pace, $3,500

1. Kenrick N, R. Cushing

2. Yankee Peach, J. Beckwith

3. Toe Tag, Md. Cushing

4. Pembroke Bambino, D. Ingraham

5. Tweedled Tweedledum, Mp. Sowers

6. Super Soul Patrol, G. Mosher

Ninth, Pace, $4,500

1. JS McFlash, Mm. Athearn

2. Penney’s Spirit, Mp. Sowers

3. Respectable Dream, G. Mosher

4. JK Allnitelong, S. Thayer

5. Waltzacrossthewire, D. Ingraham

6. Regal Delight, Mc. Sowers

7. Pembroke Art, H. Campbell

8. Three Day Forecast, E. Davis Jr.

Tenth, Pace, $2,800

1. Three New Dawns, A. Chadbourne

2. When In Doubt, D. Deslandes

3. Lucky Mac, A. Richardson

4. Upfront Grantsgirl, A. Harrington

5. Shouldhavebetmore, Mp. Sowers

6. Big Red, K. Hafford III