One killed after collision with fuel truck in Gorham

By CBS 13 • August 28, 2018 8:16 am

Updated: August 28, 2018 10:28 am

A person was killed after a head-on collision with a fuel truck Tuesday morning in Gorham.

Gorham Police Chief Daniel Jones said an SUV traveling on Gorham Bypass around 5:30 a.m. crossed the center line and collided head-on with a fuel truck.

The driver of the SUV was killed. The fuel truck driver was not hurt.

Narragansett Street to South Street, which is also known as the bypass from Route 202 to Route 114, is closed.

The fuel truck did not leak, according to police. But the fuel from the tanker will have to be off-loaded prior to moving it.

The road is expected to be shut down for hours.

The crash is under investigation, but police said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.

Police will release the name of the victim after family have been notified.

