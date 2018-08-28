Nordic to expand Belfast salmon farm property

Courtesy of Nordic Aquafarms Courtesy of Nordic Aquafarms

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • August 28, 2018 4:53 pm

BELFAST, Maine — Nordic Aquafarms plans to expand its proposed land-based salmon farm in Belfast by about 14 acres, the company said.

This expansion is due to a new purchase-and-sale agreement with Belfast window manufacturer Mathews Bros., for land that is adjoining the 40 acres that Nordic already has under contract with the Belfast Water District. The land-based fish farm proposal, announced last winter, has been under fire by people who oppose it due to environmental and other concerns.

“The additional land will make this a better project, not a bigger one,” Eric Heim, the chief executive officer of the Norwegian company, said in a media release issued Tuesday.

The additional land allows the company to increase the buffer zone between the project, the dam at the Little River lower reservoir and the existing Little River trails, the company said.

“Mounds with planted trees will surround the northern and eastern borders of the additional property as a buffer. The entire facility is to be buffered with trees,” the release stated.

The company plans to hold its first public meeting of the permitting process in late September in Belfast, with details to be specified next week. At that meeting, Nordic will present figures about after-treatment discharge amounts and information about how that discharge will be treated.

Additional announcements related to permits and hearings will be made in the next couple of months, the company said.

