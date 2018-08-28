Local man charged with arson after string of trash, pallet fires in Brunswick

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 28, 2018 3:43 pm

Updated: August 28, 2018 4:29 pm

A 41-year-old man who police allegedly saw setting the fifth of five fires behind businesses on Bath Road Monday afternoon remained in Cumberland County Jail Tuesday afternoon held on $5,000 bail.

David J. Burch, whose address is unlisted, was charged with Class A arson, aggravated criminal mischief, aggravated reckless conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and failure to control or report a dangerous fire, Brunswick Police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy said Tuesday.

Officers at the scene of a fire on Bath Road behind Autometrics spotted Burch setting another fire, Garrepy said.

Just before 3 p.m., firefighters were called to WalMart on Tibbetts Drive for a report of a fire behind the building, Brunswick Fire Chief Ken Brillant said Tuesday.

At 4:36 p.m., another caller reported a dumpster fire at behind Shaw’s on Bath Road in Merrymeeting Plaza, on the other side of Bath Road along the railroad tracks.

Less than an hour later, they were called to Petsmart, also in Merrymeeting Plaza, for a pile of pallets on fire. While firefighters were extinguishing that blaze, they took a report of a small pile of tires and trash burning along the railroad tracks further down Bath Road behind Autometrics, Brillant said.

While at that fire, crews spotted a man along the tracks.

Brillant said the pallet fire behind Petsmart also burned equipment on a loading dock door and melted a set of lights, but otherwise there was no significant damage.

Garrepy said the fires remain under investigation and it was unclear on Tuesday how many of them Burch would be charged with.

