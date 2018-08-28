Aroostook
August 28, 2018
Aroostook

MMA completes MBTA bus contract, releases more than 50 employees

Maine Military Authority employees work on reassembling a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus for an overhaul intended to extend the vehicle's lifespan in this September 2017 file photo.
By Christopher Bouchard

LIMESTONE, Maine — Workers at Maine Military Authority and Loring Industries recently completed a lengthy bus renovation project for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Education. As a result, more than 50 MMA employees have been released and the state-operated MMA is shutting down operations.

“As part of the process of winding down operations, MMA will no longer be able to contract for school bus refurbishment and has reached out to school districts to inform them of the changes in their operations,” states a press release the Maine Department of Education issued Aug. 21.

The MBTA project involved overhauling 32 buses that will be used for public transportation in the Boston area, and began with a $19 million contract in 2014. Unanticipated budget shortfalls lead to Gov. Paul LePage and state lawmakers approving an additional $7 million to save the contract and jobs for MMA.

Comments

