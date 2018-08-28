Maine man dies in ATV crash

Maine Warden Service | BDN Maine Warden Service | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 28, 2018 8:27 am

An elderly Westfield man died Monday evening when his ATV crashed into a wooded ditch in Mars Hill, authorities said.

Gary Webber, 70, was riding north on the 633 Boarder Trail, also known as East Ridge Road, in Mars Hill when his ATV swerved off the trail, slid down a steep ditch and crashed into a clump of trees, said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service. The wreck occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Webber was traveling with another ATV driven by Patrick O’Leary-Plaud, who immediately drove to nearest house and called 911, MacDonald said. But when first responders arrived at the crash scene, Webber had died, he said.

The warden service is investigating the crash.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.