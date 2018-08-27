Farmer’s Almanac predicts a whopper of a winter

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • August 27, 2018 12:27 pm

The 2019 Farmer’s Almanac was published Monday, and with it comes a hotly (or coldly, as the case may be) anticipated bit of meteorological prognosticating: the Almanac’s yearly winter predictions.

Gas up those snowblowers, folks: it’s going to be a long, cold, snowy winter.

“Contrary to some stories floating around on the internet, our time-tested, long-range formula is pointing towards a very long, cold and snow-filled winter,” Farmer’s Almanac editor Peter Geiger said in a statement Monday. “We stand by our forecast and formula, which accurately predicted most of the winter storms last year as well as this summer’s steamy, hot conditions.”

Utilizing its mathematical and astronomical formula that Geiger said was developed in 1818, the winter of 2018 and 2019 will feature “arctic air, blustery, bitter winds, sharp drops in temperatures, and widespread snow showers and squalls,” with a particularly nasty snowstorm predicted for March 20-23. Geiger said it’s likely that snow will begin in December 2018, and wintry conditions will delay the onset of spring into late March.

It is likely worth noting that in Maine wintry conditions tend to last into late March most years, and that there are very few years in which we do not get any snow in December.

More important, however, is the fact that it’s not even Labor Day, and now we’re already thinking about winter. Not fair, Farmer’s Almanac. Not fair.

