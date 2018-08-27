Maine woman pleads guilty to stabbing ex-husband to death in front of kids

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • August 27, 2018 5:07 pm

A 48-year-old Acton woman pleaded guilty Monday morning to murder in a case in which prosecutors say she stabbed her former husband to death in front of their two children, the Journal Tribune reported.

Kandee Collind, formerly Kandee Weyland, appeared in York County Superior Court to change her plea and avoid a trial, which would have started on Sept. 17, the Biddeford-based newspaper reported.

Collind had previously entered a not guilty plea in May.

According to police and prosecutors, Collind fatally stabbed her ex-husband in his driveway on Feb. 22, 2017, after learning that he was awarded primary custody of their two minor children as part of their recent divorce. The two children were in a nearby vehicle at the time and witnessed the altercation, according to reports.

Collind faces a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison, although prosecutors will recommend no more than 32 years as part of a plea agreement, the Journal Tribune reported. The sentencing is scheduled to take place Nov. 19.

