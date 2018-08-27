Women go topless at NH beach to reduce stigma around breasts, breastfeeding

Matt Parker | Seacoast Online Matt Parker | Seacoast Online

By Karen Dandurant, Seacoast Online • August 27, 2018 11:33 am

HAMPTON, New Hampshire — The fourth annual Go Topless Day was lowkey Sunday morning at Hampton Beach, and the women who took part were comfortable and casual about asserting their right to choose – tops or no tops.

There is no law in New Hampshire barring women from being topless on the beach and the members of the Free the Nipple movement of New Hampshire hope that eventually, there will be no need to make a special day, a statement. They hope Go Topless Day will eventually become meaningless because they finally have the same rights as men, no questions asked.

Cheyenne Olson, 22, came from Vermont with her friends because she knew about the day.

“This is the first year I came,” said Olson. “I was going to come last year but the weather was horrible. There is such a large issue in this country with breasts being sexualized. You don’t see that in other countries, and I think we need to have equal rights with men. No one questions if they take off their shirt, and men have breasts, too. I think it’s asinine that anyone has a problem with this.”

Olson works at a psychiatric outpatient office. She said she first got vocal about women’s rights when she read about mothers being vilified for feeding their babies in public.

“That’s just wrong,” said Olson. “They are feeding babies. How is that sexual?”

Breastfeeding her son, who is now 4, was the main impetus for Kia Sinclair of Gilford to be one of the founding organizers of Go Topless Day in New Hampshire.

Sinclair said when she decided to breastfeed her son, she really didn’t know a lot about it, and she didn’t know about the attitudes some people have about it if a woman’s nipple is exposed while feeding her child.

“I felt a sense of isolation and weirdness about it,” said Sinclair. “Every two hours I was trying to secretly pull out my boob to feed my child. Then I thought why should I feel ashamed? This is beautiful.”

Sinclair said the sexualization of a women’s breast is harmful in many ways and contributes to rape culture. But what it hurts most is breastfeeding in this country, something considered a simple part of life all over the world.

“We want this to be a normal thing, a normal day,” said Sinclair. “There is strength in numbers, so we hope more and more women join with us.”

Nearby, Laprincia Brown of Stoughton, Mass., had been unaware that this beach day had a special significance to women. She said she has no problem with women going topless.

“I feel it’s fine,” said Brown. “I think other people make it difficult. I would consider it because – why not?”

Tucked at the end of the seawall, with a tent set up for privacy, a group of women and their children were set up. For them, going topless is as natural as coming down for a beach day.

Maggie Fisher, a resident of Dover, sat inside the tent, working on a painting.

“Everyday at the beach, I enjoy my rights as a woman,” said Fisher. “This meant the most to me because when I was younger, I grew up in a very artistic family and the idea of nudity was not something I was affected by. Then my mother remarried and suddenly I was told I had to put on a shirt. I sat in a closet and cried, wondering what was wrong about my body. I was 8 years old.”

Fisher said when she met women from the Free the Nipple movement, she rejoiced.

“It was the first time in a long time that I felt normal,” said Fisher. “The first time I came out for the movement, four years ago; my husband Justin came with me. We walked hand in hand and I was shaking. Now, I feel completely comfortable, and that is how it should be. What was at first a choice is now the norm for me.”

Fisher said the women still get angry comments, surprisingly, she said, mostly from women. She said some men just want to leer, but women get right in their face and call them names.

“My husband doesn’t come now,” said Fisher. “It’s not because he has any problem with us. It’s because he is very protective, and he gets angry when people are rude.”

Daisy Richardson came from Boston to join her “group.”

“It’s important to me because I oppose the sexualization of my body,” she said. “I oppose being told what I should do with my own body, or that this is inappropriate. It’s a comfort thing for me and I think many women don’t do it because they don’t feel comfortable or safe. I want us to reach a time when we all feel comfortable, when a woman’s breast is not seen as a sexual thing.”

