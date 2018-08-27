1930 Model A Ford coupe allegedly stolen from Maine home

Courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 27, 2018 5:01 pm

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of a 1930 Model A Ford coupe stolen some time between May and Thursday from a Nobleboro home.

The owner reported on Thursday that he had discovered the antique car — green with black fenders — missing, Lt. Brendan W. Kane wrote in a press release.

The coupe displays a current Maine passenger registration plate, according to the release.

Kane asked anyone with information about the theft to contact Detective Scott Hayden at 207-882-7332 or shayden@lincolnso.me.

