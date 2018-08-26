Saint Mary’s tips UMaine soccer time in overtime

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

August 26, 2018 4:51 pm

BURLINGTON, Vermont — Jaylen Crim caused a turnover and then broke loose for a goal at 98:38 in overtime to lift the Saint Mary’s Gaels to a 2-1 women’s soccer victory over the University of Maine Black Bears in the second game of the TD Bank Classic on Sunday.

Maine slipped to 0-2-1 while Saint Mary’s improved to 2-2-0.

Maine’s Priscilla Domingo scored the game’s first goal in the first half when she took a Hannah Bamford cross and lofted a shot past goalkeeper Maleah Milner at 32:06.

Saint Mary’s equalized at 54:03 in the second half when Jordyn Cunningham headed in an assist from Crim.

Goalkeeper Annalena Kriebisch finished with three saves for Maine and Milner had four for Saint Mary’s.

Maine had a slight edge in shots, 11-10.