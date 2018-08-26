Massachusetts driver captures 150-lap ACT race at Oxford

August 26, 2018 5:07 pm

OXFORD, Maine — Eddie MacDonald of Rowley, Mass., added to his impressive resume in Late Model racing at Oxford Plains Speedway Saturday night with a win in the American-Canadian Tour 150-lapper.

MacDonald, twice a winner of the Oxford 250 during its brief period as a Late Model race, took the race lead away from young Vermont driver Evan Hallstrom, then outraced ACT championship contender Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown, Vt., to the checkered flag.

Hallstrom ended up with a career-first ACT Late Model Tour podium finish. Max Dolliver of Londonderry, N.H., impressed in his first-ever ACT appearance, racing to a fourth-place finish in the Chad Sullivan 0. Steuben’s Rowland Robinson rounded out the top five.

Other Oxford results

Top five per class; finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown): PASS Mods (40 laps): 1 34 Spencer Morse, Waterford; 2 60 Gary Shackford, Center Conway, NH; 3 60x Adam Gray, Belchertown, Mass.; 4 19 Ben Tinker, New Gloucester; 5 21 Mark Lucas, Harpswell

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 2 34 David Vaughn, Naples; 3 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 4 21 Zach Bowie, Turner; 5 11 Tyler King, Gray

NEMST Cyclones (20 laps): 1 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 2 7 Cody Leblanc, Gorham, NH; 3 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 4 52 Chad Wills, Buckfield; 5 17 Keith Lloyd

North East Classic Lites (20 laps): 1 30 Duane Skofield, Plaistow, NH; 2 8 Andy Hill, Waterford, Vt.; 3 11 Robbie Bryant, Weymouth, Mass.; 4 04 Stew McCormack, Plaistow, NH; 5 44 Justin Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association (20 laps) 1 92 Jud Derbyshire, Mount Vernon; 2 2 Kevin Waterhouse, West Paris; 3 82 Bobby Symonds, Casco; 4 1 Neil Martin, Freeport; 5 52 Wally Henderson, Litchfield

Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association (20 laps): 1 71 Brad Babb, Windham; 2 404 Scott Dion, Raynham, MA; 3 22 Sid Smith, Mount Vernon; 4 b45 Patrick Vernier, Quebec, QC, Canada; 5 44 David Grysk, Standish

Figure 8 (20 laps): 1 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 2 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 3 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 4 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 5 40 Robert Morey, Lisbon

Friday’s Oxford results

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1 70 Ryan Hewins, Oxford; 2 4 Jordan Russell, Norway; 3 51 Kyle Hewins, Leeds; 4 77 Jon Brill, Bridgton; 5 24 Jonathan Emerson, Sabattus

Bandits (20 laps): 1 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 2 79 Travis Lovejoy, Waterboro; 3 52 Chad Wills, Buckfield; 4 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 5 6 Cody White, South Paris

Outlaws (20 laps): 1 2 Ajay Cates, Lyman; 2 37 Wade Gelinas, Limington; 3 74 Rick Thompson, Naples; 4 47 Zach Bowie, Turner; 5 8 Jimmy Duguay, Lewiston

Rebels (20 laps): 1 14x Adam O’Neil, Lewiston; 2 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 3 15 Nathan Dubuc, Lewiston; 4 79 Travis Lovejoy, Waterboro; 5 56 Addie McDaniel, Bridgton

Cruisers (20 laps): 1 1 Brandon Varney, Mechanic Falls; 2 4 Will Dunphy, Mechanic Falls; 3 72 Phil Knowlton, Oxford; 4 28 William Barker, Oxford; 5 17 Mikel Martin, Auburn

Trucks (20 laps): 1 12 Ryan Farrar, Oxford; 2 4 Jared Kimball, Arundel; 3 2 Randy Green, Norway; 4 5 Kolby Morell, Sebago; 5 07 Mark Grantham, Casco

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Ladies (20 laps): 1 21 Breeanna Spaulding, Lisbon; 2 17 Kathryn Childs, Auburn; 3 16 Chloe Kiley, South Paris; 4 28 Susan Veinott, Greene; 5 47 Taylor Graffam, Hollis

Four-cylinder Figure 8 (15 laps): 1 1x Kevin Varney, Mechanic Falls; 2 54 Kyle Hewins, Leeds; 3 6 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 4 121 Kevin Bishop, South Paris; 5 21 Ralph Green, Auburn.

Rookie (15 laps): 1 3 Thomas Brackett, Oxford; 2 91 Brady Heath, Waterford; 3 8 Owen Stuart, Naples; 4 1 Brady Childs, Leeds.