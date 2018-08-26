LePage taken to EMMC after experiencing ‘discomfort’

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • August 26, 2018 2:53 pm

Updated: August 26, 2018 3:39 pm

Gov. Paul LePage was hospitalized at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor over the weekend after experiencing unspecified “discomfort” while visiting family in New Brunswick, according to the governor’s office.

LePage, 69, was taken to a New Brunswick hospital Saturday evening when he felt some discomfort. After an examination, he was transported by ambulance to a Presque Isle hospital, and was in “good spirits” during the ride, Peter Steele, a spokesman for the governor, said in a statement Sunday afternoon. His wife, Ann, accompanied him.

LePage was later transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center late Saturday night.

“Doctors said he is very strong and healthy. But they are keeping him in the hospital overnight for further observation. The Governor is stable and is expected to make a full recovery,” Steele said in a statement.

LePage, elected 2010, is nearing the end of his second and final term in office, as Maine limits governors to two terms. He previously served as the mayor of Waterville, a central Maine city of about 16,000 people. LePage did not exceed 50 percent of the popular vote in either gubernatorial election, both of which were multi-candidate races.

LePage’s time in office has been tumultuous, and he has sparred with Democrats, the media, the Maine NAACP, advocates for immigrant rights and others. He has touted his record as a staunch fiscal conservative, including guiding the state to a surplus of more than $175 million at the end of the most recent fiscal year.

