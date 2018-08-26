John McCain was ‘a great patriot and dear friend,’ Susan Collins says

Wong Maye-E | AP Wong Maye-E | AP

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • August 26, 2018 8:21 am

Updated: August 26, 2018 8:56 am

Maine’s senators and representatives paid respect to U.S. Sen. John McCain, a war hero and lawmaker who wasn’t afraid to buck his party, who died on Saturday at age 81.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who first met McCain during her time as a staffer in U.S. Sen. William Cohen’s office, called the Arizona senator a “true American hero” who devoted himself to serving his country.

“Courage and character were the hallmarks of his military service as well as his work in Congress. … His word was as much his bond in Washington as it was to his brothers in arms in Vietnam,” Collins said in a statement.

McCain, who came from a line of decorated Navy admirals, served in the Vietnam War as a naval pilot, flying bombing runs over North Vietnam. During his 23rd bombing run in late October 1967, McCain’s plane was shot down over Hanoi and he was subsequently captured and imprisoned, enduring more than five years of imprisonment and torture in a North Vietnamese prison camp, according to The Washington Post.

McCain, an admiral’s son, was offered early release from the prison camp in 1968, but he refused, as it would have violated the Navy’s code of conduct, which prohibited him from accepting freedom before those who had been held longer, according to The Washington Post.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, praised McCain as a “hero” who left the nation with “the clearest possible example of how a life of principle and character should be lived.”

“He was a leader in every sense of the word, the very definition of a patriot, and absolutely embodied love of country. He was irrepressible, acerbic, courageous and, often, he was a force of nature. John McCain was an American hero, and he was my mentor and friend who I will miss terribly,” King said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, paid tribute to the Vietnam war hero, saying in a statement that “He fought for our Nation, on the battlefield and in Congress, and America will forever be grateful for his courage and sacrifice.”

“Today we lost a true American hero, Senator John McCain, was a man who spent much of his life in service to his country. My thoughts are with his family, friends and staff. This is a very sad time for America,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said in a statement on Twitter.

Collins, who served alongside McCain in the U.S. Senate for 21 years, recalled an encounter with McCain at Bangor International Airport a few years ago. McCain was headed to a security conference in Nova Scotia as part of a congressional delegation when their flight was diverted due to bad weather to Bangor.

Collins, who went to the airport to welcome McCain and the rest of the delegation, said the Maine Troop Greeters were at the airport as well.

“I will never forget how touched John was by this heartfelt demonstration of gratitude for our men and women in uniform and how thrilled they were to meet a hero who served our country with such courage and character,” Collins said.

“John McCain was a great patriot and a dear friend. It was an honor to serve alongside him in the Senate. Although he will be deeply missed, he leaves behind an extraordinary legacy that will inspire Americans for generations to come.”

