By CBS 13 • August 26, 2018 9:32 am

A New Gloucester man died early Saturday morning after his car crashed and then burst into flames, according to Oxford police.

Garrett Drew, 30, was driving on Fore Street in Oxford just after 3 a.m. when the crash happened, police said.

Investigators said Drew was the only person in the car.

The cause is still under investigation.

