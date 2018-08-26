Local real estate developers purchase prominent downtown Bangor building

File | BDN File | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • August 26, 2018 1:00 am

Two Bangor real estate developers have purchased the building at 1 Main St. in downtown Bangor, currently the home to Umami Noodle Bar and a number of apartments.

Louie Morrison, owner of LA Training and manager and/or co-owner of the many Bangor properties owned by Telford Holdings, and his business partner, Luke McCannell, co-owner of Bangor Motorsports, this week closed on the purchase of 1 Main St., located at the intersection of Main and Hammond streets for an undisclosed price.

Morrison and McCannell purchased the building, built in 1920, from Greg Lovely, owner of the Newport-based Lovely Property Management, who also owns 35 Main St. in downtown, which Morrison said they are also hoping to buy in the next six months.

Morrison said they plan to start renovating the apartments upstairs soon.

“My immediate plans are to renovate vacant apartments with more modern, updated, affordable units, as well as update the overall appearance of the exterior, with the goal of completely renovating the entire building over a short period of time,” said Morrison on Saturday.

He said that businesses downstairs will stay put.

The property at 1 Main St. has been home to a number of businesses, including in more recent years the original Bagel Central (then known as The Bagel Shop), Thai Siam Restaurant, and WGUY, a classic rock radio station that was the forerunner to WKIT-FM, the station owned by Stephen King.

