Sign swiped from newly renovated football stadium

By CBS 13 • August 25, 2018 2:37 pm

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Vandals strike at Waterhouse Field in Biddeford just as the field is nearing completion after lengthy renovations, mostly from volunteers.

Sometime overnight Thursday, someone broke into the stadium and tore down a giant sign reading “Tiger Pride.”

Over the years, Waterhouse Field has hosted the Biddeford Tigers — along with some of the greatest games in Maine high school sports history.

And, after expensive and lengthy renovations, the stadium is officially set to reopen in two weeks.

This act of vandalism won’t change that, but local leaders say it still hurts.

“Feels like a little bit of a slap in the face to all the volunteers who have given so much time and energy to this field,” Biddeford Schools Superintendent Jeremy Ray said.

“While just a sign, nothing will replace the Tiger pride that people carry in them as they’ve dedicated too much to our students here in Biddeford.”

The superintendent says that in addition to replacing the sign there’s some more ground work to do, but the field should be ready for the new school year.

