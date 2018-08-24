UMaine field hockey team opens with convincing win

Larry Mahoney | BDN Larry Mahoney | BDN

August 24, 2018 8:12 pm

Senior All-America East back Samantha Wagg from Melbourne, Australia, collected her first career hat trick, scoring all three goals in a span of 12:41 in the first half, to lead the 25th-ranked University of Maine field hockey team to a season-opening 9-1 win over Holy Cross in Orono on Friday.

Wagg’s goals, which upped her career total to 27, followed a goal by Holy Cross’ Emily Loprete that had made it 2-1.

Seniors Libby Riedl and Casey Crowley, sophomore Brooke Sulinski and freshman Nina Keur added second-half goals. It was Old Town native Sulinski’s first career goal.

Riedl and sophomore Hana Davis had staked UMaine to a 2-0 lead.

Crowley had three assists to go with her goal. Brittany Smith and Ella Mosky each contributed two assists with Emily Hindle and Cassandra Mascarenhas collecting one each.

Mia Borley didn’t have to make a save but Mascarenhas was credited with a defensive save.

Madeline Alderfer had an assist for the Crusaders and Marcia LaPlante made 19 saves.

UMaine attempted 36 shots to Holy Cross’ four.

Women’s soccer

UMaine 1, Marist 1 (2OT)

At Virtue Field in Burlington, Vermont, junior striker Nicole Bailey’s goal 11:33 into the second half enabled the UMaine Black Bears to earn the double-overtime tie.

Both teams are now 0-1-1.

Priscilla Domingo set up the tying goal as Bailey took her through ball and beat Marist goalie Francesca Guzzo with a quick shot for her fourth career goal.

Marist All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference preseason selection Nicole Sasso opened the scoring 9:48 into the game.

Alexa Svensson rattled a shot off the crossbar and UMaine goalie Annalena Kriebisch made a follow-up save during a flurry before Sasso slotted the rebound home.

Kriebisch finished with five saves on 15 shot attempts while Guzzo had 11 on 22 Black Bear attempts.