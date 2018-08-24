70-mile triathlon tours some of Maine’s most scenic places, raises money for good cause

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 24, 2018 12:37 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — A group of service men and women, including Navy Seals, took part in a triathlon that’s making a difference in Maine and beyond.

This is the Stone Coast Challenge, which raises money for military families to attend Camp Sunshine.

Camp Sunshine is a retreat on Sebago Lake for children with life-threatening illnesses.

They can spend time with their families at no cost to them.

The goal Thursday was to raise $40,000.

“The money being raised is set aside for military families with kiddos with life-threatening illnesses,” said Roger Timmons of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10643 in Windham. “They’ll bring them in for a week at a time from all over the world, if they have to.”

The triathlon started at Seguin Island off of Phippsburg.

Participants then swam to Popham Beach, and then biked to Crescent Beach in Cape Elizabeth.

They then ran to Fort Williams Park, home of Portland Head Light, to finish the nearly 70-mile journey.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.