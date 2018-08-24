Maine news you need to know for Friday

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • August 24, 2018 7:52 am

Updated: August 24, 2018 7:55 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s throughout the state, with plenty of sunshine.

–Donna Gold of Stockton Springs accidentally sent a pouch containing her driver’s license and credit cards on a strange journey — and it ended up renewing her faith in humanity. The experience gave her “the sense of a web of connection across the nation, a confirmation of my trust in humanity.”

–The Bangor Fire Department will receive more than a half-million dollars to hire four new firefighters, allowing the department to expand its roster in the wake of an abnormally large number of retirements.

The $515,000 federal grant will allow Bangor to increase its firefighting roster from 84 to 88, and adds back positions that were previously slashed from the city budgets, Chief Thomas Higgins said.

–University of Maine Professor Ian Bricknell has more than 100 geckos, and said they make great pets — if you have done your research.

Some of the prettiest geckos are the most ornery, while others are fast and hard to corral. The largest kind of gecko in the world is also one of the friendliest.

“People say geckos are boring. But with 1,500 species, they’re a really interesting group of pets. I mean, if you want something that’s unusual and fascinating, then I find these guys are amazing.”

–County Ambulance of Ellsworth is going out of business after serving the area for 40 years, and Capital Ambulance of Bangor will step in as the Ellsworth area’s interim emergency service provider.

In July, County resolved allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare and MaineCare by agreeing to pay $16,776.74, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Capital Ambulance of Bangor will start handling calls in Ellsworth and 16 nearby towns at 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

–Mike Haley’s life in football spanned generations, from his playing days in South Paris and at the University of Maine to coaching and athletic director/assistant principal stints at numerous schools as well as his work for several statewide organizations.

And he was also known for having a rugged handshake.

“Mike is single-handedly responsible for teaching thousands of men in this state how to properly shake hands,” said John Bapst of Bangor head football coach and athletic administrator Dan O’Connell.

–The lawyers representing embattled developer Michael Liberty are being sued for putting together what two plaintiffs are calling “false and misleading” legal documents related to a questionable startup that federal regulators said bilked investors of millions.

A partner with the law firm at the center of the controversy told the BDN the new suit is “completely without legal merit.”

–It’s all about the American Folk Festival in Bangor this weekend, which kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight with the Tuba Skinny Parade. Meanwhile, down in Portland, emo legend Dashboard Confessional will play at the Maine State Pier tonight while Too Late the Hero will play at Aura.

