Portland bus to roll out expanded route

The Associated Press • August 24, 2018 9:07 am

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland bus system is expanding into Gorham and adding a line across Westbrook.

The Portland Press Herald reports Portland Metro will launch the new services next week.

Federal grants covered over three-quarters of the $4.5 million expansion while local payments from Portland, Westbrook and Gorham covered the rest.

The new 11-mile Husky Line service starting Monday will carry riders from downtown Gorham to Portland and the University of Southern Maine’s Portland campus. The line will cost about $6,000 more than an existing private shuttle service.

University President Glenn Cummings said though the three-year bus line contract is more costly, 8,000 students and 1,400 employees will receive a transit pass.

Rides on the new route from Portland’s Riverton neighborhood through Westbrook will be free this Sunday through Wednesday.

