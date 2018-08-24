Sen. John McCain, battling brain cancer, is discontinuing medical treatment

J. Scott Applewhite | AP J. Scott Applewhite | AP

John Wagner, The Washington Post • August 24, 2018 11:27 am

Updated: August 24, 2018 11:51 am

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, who has been battling brain cancer, is discontinuing medical treatment, his family announced Friday.

Their statement said McCain, who turns 82 this week, had surpassed expectations for his survival since his diagnosis last July.

“But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict” and the senator has decided to end medical treatment, the statement said.

McCain has been absent from Washington since last December. He has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer.

This story will be updated.