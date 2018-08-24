Nation
August 24, 2018
Nation Latest News | Poll Questions | Lost Wallet | Geckos | Folk Festival
Nation

Sen. John McCain, battling brain cancer, is discontinuing medical treatment

J. Scott Applewhite | AP
J. Scott Applewhite | AP
In this Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses before speaking to reporters during a meeting of the National Defense Authorization Act conferees, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
John Wagner, The Washington Post
Updated:

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, who has been battling brain cancer, is discontinuing medical treatment, his family announced Friday.

Their statement said McCain, who turns 82 this week, had surpassed expectations for his survival since his diagnosis last July.

“But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict” and the senator has decided to end medical treatment, the statement said.

McCain has been absent from Washington since last December. He has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer.

This story will be updated.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like