Nation
August 24, 2018
Nation Latest News | Poll Questions | Portland Immigrants | America's Apples | Lizard Man
Nation

Robin Leach, host of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,’ dies at 76

Charles Sykes | AP
Charles Sykes | AP
In this Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party in New York. Leach, whose voice crystalized the opulent 1980s on TV's "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," has died, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
By Nardine Saad, The Los Angeles Times

Robin Leach, the veteran television host who titillated viewers with the rarefied perks of celebrity through “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” has died. He was 76.

The famed celebrity reporter died at 1:50 a.m. Friday after suffering a stroke on Monday while in hospice care in Las Vegas, his son Gregg Leach said by phone Friday.

Leach, who had been hospitalized after a stroke last November, was with family at the time of his death.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.,” family members Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach said in a statement to The Times.

“Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful,” they added, saying memorial arrangements would follow.

The English star, who had been working as a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, made a name for himself stateside on the syndicated TV series from 1984 to 1995, always signing off with the catchphrase “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”

During its run, Leach rubbed elbows with the likes of Lana Turner, Adam West, Lynda Carter, Tony Bennett, Karl Lagerfeld, Duran Duran and Michael Jordan.

“There’s nothing wrong with being rich,” Leach told The Times in 2003. “Capitalism can do what governments can’t.”

“Now an eternity of champagne and caviar. We’ve lost a dear, dear friend and a wonderful man. Rest in peace Robin Leach,” Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said on Twitter.

Leach is survived by his sons and several grandchildren.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like