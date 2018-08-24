State police seek help in finding missing Blue Hill woman

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

By Natalie Williams • August 24, 2018 7:52 pm

Maine State Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding a Blue Hill woman who was last seen July 23.

Jessica Grindle, 37, was reported missing by a friend Wednesday. Grindle is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Anyone who has seen her in the past month is asked call Maine State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

