August 24, 2018
Former treasurer charged with stealing funds from Litchfield Farmer’s Club

Stock image | Pixabay
By CBS 13

LITCHFIELD, Maine — The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office reports a Litchfield man has been charged in connection with the theft of funds from the Litchfield Farmer’s Club.

Police say they arrested 36-year-old Ryan A. Beaudette Thursday.

Beaudette is charged with one count of Class B Theft.

Police say Beaudette was the treasurer of the Litchfield Farmer’s Club and confessed to stealing more than $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Bail has not been set at this time.

Comments

