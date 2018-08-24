Police seek information about theft from iconic Four Corners Park

Morgan Mitchell | SJVT Morgan Mitchell | SJVT

By Morgan Mitchell, Fiddlehead Focus • August 24, 2018 8:25 pm

MADAWASKA, Maine — Madawaska police are asking the public for any information about a theft that occurred Wednesday, Aug. 22, after 11 p.m. at the Four Corners Park in Madawaska.

The Four Corners Park has become an iconic destination in Madawaska, where motorcycle riders, tourists and even the general public have gathered to take in the area’s beauty.

Town police received a report from Joe LaChance, president and founder of the park, that an unknown person(s) removed 30 water nozzles out of the water fountain at the park.

