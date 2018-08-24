New York attorney general moves to open a state criminal tax investigation into Cohen

Mary Altaffer | AP Mary Altaffer | AP

David A. Fahrenthold, The Washington Post • August 24, 2018 8:43 am

The New York attorney general is moving to open a state criminal tax investigation into Michael Cohen, the former longtime lawyer to President Donald Trump who this week pleaded guilty to five counts of evading federal income taxes.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood has asked the state’s Department of Taxation and Finance to make a referral on Cohen, an administrative step that would allow her office to investigate him for possible violations of state tax law, according to a person familiar with the state probe.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general declined to comment. A spokesman for the state taxation agency could not be reached for comment late Thursday.

Guy Petrillo, an attorney for Cohen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Underwood’s request was first reported by the New York Times.

Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to eight felonies, acknowledging that he had concealed more than $4 million in income from the IRS. Prosecutors said he had unlawfully avoided more than $1.4 million in federal income taxes.

He faces a recommended sentence of four to five years in jail.

Separately, the New York state taxation agency has also issued a subpoena to Cohen, asking for information related to another state investigation – this one into Trump’s charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation. Cohen has indicated he may cooperate with that probe.