McCullough tops modified enduro field at Speedway 95

BDN Sports • August 23, 2018 2:13 pm

HERMON, Maine — Kenduskeag’s Brett McCullough completed his rebound from an accident a month ago by winning a qualifying race and then leading all 20 laps of the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro feature at Speedway 95 Wednesday night.

McCullough returned to the speedway two weeks ago with his car not quite up to snuff after the repairs it needed, but he persevered to secure his first feature victory of the season.

Danielle Beale of Hampden edged Josh Merrill of Corinth for second place as she and Merrill came across the finish line running three wide with a lapped car. Travis Beale of Hampden, Danielle’s husband, finished fourth after starting 14th in the caution-free race. Points leader Dustan Durrell of Newburgh finished fifth after starting 15th.

Bryson Parritt of Steuben made it four straight wins in the Stars of Tomorrow division by leading all 20 laps of that feature event, while Robert Caruso of Kenduskeag picked up his third win of the season in the Kenny-U-Pull RoadRunners, leading all 20 laps.

Speedway 95 will be idle this Saturday but returns to action Aug. 29 for the final night of racing for the Varney Buick-GMC-Mazda Wacky Wednesday season.

OTHER SPEEDWAY 95 RESULTS

Kenny U-Pull RoadRunners: 1. Robert Caruso, Kenduskeag; 2. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 3. Jason Hyde, Glenburn; 4. Zach Horlieca, Hudson; 5. Sean Stevenson, Hermon; Stars of Tomorrow: 1. Bryson Parritt, Steuben; 2. Garrit McKee Jr. Dixmont; 3. Damon Kimball. Holden; 4. Gage Higgins, Newburgh

