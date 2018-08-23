South Berwick to close dispatch center

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 23, 2018 9:43 am

The South Berwick Police Department’s Emergency Dispatch Center is closing its doors for good.

As of next Wednesday, there will no longer be dispatchers operating within the town.

The South Berwick Emergency Dispatch Center has served the community for 34 years.

Currently, four people work in the dispatch center, three of them will be laid off and one will be moving to another administrative position within the police department.

Police say they have to close the center because operating costs have increased dramatically over the years, and the department no longer has the funding to support it.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.