York
August 23, 2018
York Latest News | Poll Questions | Union Lawsuit | Folk Festival | Tiny Houses
York

Lifeguards, bystanders rescue 4 from rip currents at Maine beach

CBS 13 | BDN
CBS 13 | BDN
Waves crash on the sand at Fortunes Rocks Beach in Biddeford in this CBS 13 image.
The Associated Press

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Authorities in Maine say lifeguards and good Samaritans helped rescue four people struggling against rip currents at a beach.

WCSH-TV reports the group became caught in rip currents at Fortunes Rocks Beach Wednesday afternoon. Two lifeguards went into the water in boats and were able to pull a woman and two children out. Bystanders helped rescue a second woman.

Authorities say the victims were taken to Southern Maine Health Center and Maine Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Rip currents are narrow channels of water that move as fast and occur at any beach with breaking waves. Anyone caught in them is advised to swim parallel to shore to escape their pull.

A married couple died earlier this week after being pulled from rip currents at a New Hampshire beach.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like