Lifeguards, bystanders rescue 4 from rip currents at Maine beach

The Associated Press • August 23, 2018 12:05 pm

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Authorities in Maine say lifeguards and good Samaritans helped rescue four people struggling against rip currents at a beach.

WCSH-TV reports the group became caught in rip currents at Fortunes Rocks Beach Wednesday afternoon. Two lifeguards went into the water in boats and were able to pull a woman and two children out. Bystanders helped rescue a second woman.

Authorities say the victims were taken to Southern Maine Health Center and Maine Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Rip currents are narrow channels of water that move as fast and occur at any beach with breaking waves. Anyone caught in them is advised to swim parallel to shore to escape their pull.

A married couple died earlier this week after being pulled from rip currents at a New Hampshire beach.

