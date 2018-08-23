State police refute highway shooting report

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Natalie Williams • August 23, 2018 6:53 pm

Maine State Police say that a reported incident involving gunshots and a robbery did not happen the way it was reported to police.

“After collecting physical evidence, digital evidence and conducting follow-up interviews, troopers have determined that the alleged shooting of a tractor trailer by a passing motorist and subsequent robbery did not occur as it was reported,” Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a release Thursday evening.

The driver of a water tanker truck originally reported that two men in a red car fired a shot at the truck and robbed him on Interstate 95 near Howland around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators concluded that there was no attempt to target the truck and say there is no ongoing risk to the public, according to McCausland.

State police continue to investigate the incident.

