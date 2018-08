John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Natalie Williams • August 23, 2018 9:00 pm

Augusta Police Department detectives located a dead body in Augusta around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 23 while following up on leads about a missing person case, according to a release from Deputy Chief Kevin D. Lully.

The identity of the deceased individual is unknown at this time, according to Lully.

Maine State Police and the State Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

