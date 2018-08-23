Jackson Lab offers first peek inside its new $200M mice breeding facility

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • August 23, 2018 4:38 pm

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Gov. Paul LePage was among more than 350 people on Thursday to welcome the Jackson Laboratory’s $200 million vivarium to the city.

The ribbon cutting at the facility was heralded as the beginning of a new era for Ellsworth and the state. The completion of the first phase of the $200 million project had state leaders hoping that it would become an anchor to a host of science and business ventures.

“It is really a mainstay, an iconic project for our state,” LePage said during the ceremony. “We are advocating to try to bring jobs to Maine, Jackson Lab is always in the conversation.”

The project is expected to bring 350 jobs to Ellsworth, another 150 to Jackson’s Bar Harbor campus, and $14 million in state and local tax revenues annually.

According to a recent study, Jackson Lab already has an estimated economic impact of $758 million on the state in just 2017, official said.

The new facility was touted as a world-class facility in research and laboratory experimentation worldwide. It is expected to create $544 million in economic activity between this year and 2026, the target date for the completion of the five-phase project.

This story will be updated.

