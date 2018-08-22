Road leading into Katahdin national monument to be closed Monday

Nick Sambides | BDN Nick Sambides | BDN

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • August 22, 2018 1:16 pm

Potential visitors to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument should be aware of a one-day road closing that will shut down access to the most commonly traveled route into the south end of the property.

According to a monument press release, Swift Brook Road will be closed about 3½ miles west of Route 11 beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 27, while a crew repairs a culvert. There will be no access to the popular Katahdin Loop Road via Swift Brook Road during the closure.

Swift Brook Road is expected to reopen the morning of Aug. 28.

The repairs will not affect the second anniversary celebration for the national monument, which will take place Saturday, Aug. 25, at Shin Pond Village.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.