Sheriff defends deputy who shot, killed man’s dog

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • August 22, 2018 1:23 pm

WATERBORO, Maine — A York County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a dog he says attacked him in in Waterboro on Monday.

York County Sheriff William King says Civil Deputy Michael Grovo had no other option than to fire his weapon.

Grovo fired his gun at a pit bull he says attacked him in Waterboro Monday night.

Grovo was serving an eviction notice to a resident on Pole Line Lane, according to the sheriff’s office.

The owner of the dog, who was complying, allegedly went inside to find additional paperwork.

Two dogs allegedly approached the deputy. One was a German Shepherd and the other a 1-year-old pit bull mix, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the report, Grovo noticed the pit bull acting aggressively.

While waiting for the owner to come back outside, he says the dog bit him in the leg. He reported that he was able to disengage and then told the owner he would fire his weapon if it attacked again.

The dog went to attack him again and that’s when he shot the animal, the deputy claims.

The dog’s owner told CBS 13 that his pet, Onyx, wouldn’t hurt anyone, and that the deputy indicated he was OK with the dogs being outside before he went in for the additional papers.

King says the deputy followed proper protocol.

“I’m a dog lover. I know a lot of viewers are dog lovers and Mike is a dog lover and it was one of those situations where the dog seriously bit him. He had to disengage himself and the dog was coming at him again. He was forced to use his firearm,” King said.

The pit bull has been taken to Augusta to be tested for rabies.

King says this was an unfortunate situation and he hopes animal owners keep a very close eye on their pets around strangers.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.