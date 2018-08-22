Man who died in Maine Turnpike crash identified

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • August 22, 2018 9:58 am

A Massachusetts man died Tuesday in a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells while heading to work.

Uriel Vasquez, 19, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was a passenger in a Honda Odyssey driven by Gabino Ortiz, 54, also of Brockton, northbound on the Maine Turnpike near the Wells-Ogunquit town line about 6:30 a.m. when the car struck the highway median guardrail, crossed over the northbound lanes, hit the guardrail on the opposite side of the road, and then struck a group of trees, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The two men were working as drywallers and were headed to a job site in the Saco area at the time of the crash, McCausland said.

Ortiz was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening, McCausland said. Vasquez died at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to McCausland.

Ortiz was cited for driving without a license, and McCausland said the case will be reviewed by the York County district attorney’s office once the crash report has been completed.

