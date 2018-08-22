Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–Kyle Roderick and Robbie Faloon weren’t injured or physically ill, but the local hospital emergency room was the only place for them to go.

Both men, who have autism, were living in separate group homes for adults with intellectual disabilities. But due to their tendency to act aggressively and violently, it became dangerous for housemates and group home staffers to be around them.

In the week before he arrived at the Eastern Maine Medical Center emergency department on July 14, 2017, Roderick, 20, headbutted his housemate at a Bangor group home, giving her two black eyes. He had previously punched a group home staff member, overturned a table, broken his tablet and damaged an SUV.

He remained in the emergency room for 35 days.

–Under the 2014 federal law governing agriculture — which is still in place — hemp is regulated like marijuana. That means farmers can only grow hemp under very specific circumstances. If the 2018 Farm Bill is ultimately passed the way the U.S. Senate currently has it written, hemp would be freed from those restrictions.

Farmington’s Erica Haywood, who runs LoveGrown Agriculture Research LLC with her husband, told the BDN the 2018 bill would open the doors to farmers who can grow the plant at a large scale for any number of products, such as therapeutic oils, construction grade “hempcrete” and fiber for rope making.

–A domestic goose went over the falls on Stroudwater River, and locals say they’ve watched for days as he’s tried to make his way back up to his five friends on the upper water. Domestic geese — who descend from livestock, not necessarily owned by humans — can’t fly like their wild counterparts.

“We’re all concerned about him,” said David Chisholm, who stopped with his 7-year-old grandson, Ari Kirtani, along a bridge overlooking the harried goose Tuesday morning. “He’s obviously distressed and he can’t find his way back home. He knows where he wants to go, he just can’t get there.”

–In 2013, David Thanhauser and Cloe Chunn paddled the Penobscot from Mattawamkeag to Bucksport, and realized that there was a basic piece of infrastructure missing: Campsites were hard to find, or unavailable. And any sites that did exist weren’t listed as part of an organized list of Penobscot River corridor assets.

Since then, they’ve helped form the Penobscot River Paddling Trail nonprofit, and are in the midst of creating at least 10 campsites along the Penobscot, from Medway to Bucksport.

–The nephew of Christina Olson, whom Andrew Wyeth depicted in his famous “Christina’s World” painting, found an earlier Wyeth work while cleaning his aunt’s house. John Olson Sr., now 97, wants the painting to find a new home, so he has arranged to have it auctioned this weekend in Thomaston.

–The Husson University men’s soccer team boarded a bus Tuesday morning like it will so many more times this fall in pursuit of a North Atlantic Conference championship.

But for the Eagles this ride was a means to a different end than usual — a week in Barcelona, Spain, to continue their workouts, and sample the culture and sporting fervor of one of the world’s soccer hotbeds.

“It’s not like a tour, it’s more of a preseason camp,” said third-year Husson head coach Gavin Penny during his team’s bus trip to Logan Airport in Boston, from where the team will fly first to Philadelphia and then overnight to Spain.

Rising 3,434 feet above sea level, Mount OJI is one of the many mountains in Baxter State Park and features a strenuous 8-mile hike with breathtaking views from its ridge. But while the old Mount OJI Trail used to travel up some very steep rock faces that required hand-over-foot climbing, this section of the trail was relocated in 2014. The new trail leaves the slide and switches back through a forested part of the slope, which makes the hike safer, less technical and notably longer.

