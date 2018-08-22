$80K gone: Litchfield Fair bank accounts discovered empty 2 weeks before opening

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • August 22, 2018 6:06 pm

Updated: August 22, 2018 6:08 pm

Organizers of the annual Litchfield Fair have discovered that their bank accounts are empty, just more than two weeks before the event is scheduled to go underway, according to CBS 13.

The Litchfield Farmers’ Club has run the fair for about 150 years, and the group’s attorney and top officers told the television station that its accounts have been wiped out of more than $80,000.

“We have contracts,” Club President Charlie Smith told CBS 13. “We have vendors that we’re obligated to. It takes a great deal to get this fair off the ground. We have to have money for change, for gates, it’s just immense.”

Smith said the organization’s treasurer has resigned and agreed to cooperate with a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office investigation, according to CBS 13. The station could not reach the treasurer and he has not been charged with a crime.

Club officials told CBS 13 all of their accounts have been drained of all but pocket change, including an account set aside for student scholarships.

“We went from $10,000 to 61 cents,” Club Vice President Dick Brown said.

The group is trying to raise back $20,000 in the next two weeks to help open the fair on schedule. Camden National Bank is reportedly accepting donations at all of its locations.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.