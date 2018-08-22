More than 60 crates of live lobster lost in Brunswick crash

Courtesy of Brunswick Fire Department Courtesy of Brunswick Fire Department

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • August 22, 2018 4:02 pm

Updated: August 22, 2018 7:41 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Approximately $65,000 worth of live lobsters were damaged or destroyed late Wednesday morning after a box truck overturned in the northbound lanes of Route 1 just past Cook’s Corner.

The 2016 International refrigerated box truck, registered to Cozy Harbor Seafood Inc., of Portland, apparently left the roadway and veered onto the right shoulder, then rolled over just before 11:30 a.m., according to a release from Brunswick police Cmdr. Thomas Garrepy.

The driver of the truck, Jose Albino Horrach, 39, of South Portland was taken by a Brunswick ambulance to Mid Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Garrepy said.

Most of the lobsters were contained in 60 to 70 crates, but some crates were broken in the crash. Brunswick police and fire personnel assisted in attempts to salvage the lobsters, which were taken from the scene by Cozy Harbor personnel.

Traffic was reduced to one lane northbound for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Brunswick police.

