Damaged propane line causes West Gardiner house fire, officials say

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

The Associated Press • August 22, 2018 8:42 am

Fire officials in Maine say a blaze that damaged a home and killed a dog started when the homeowner hit a propane line while drilling through a stud.

The Kennebec Journal reports crews responded to a home in West Gardiner Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the fire was contained in under an hour.

West Gardiner Fire Chief Gary Hickey II says the propane line “flashed and arced” after the homeowner struck it. Hickey says the man tried smother the fire with dry chemicals.

The homeowner suffered minor burns to his arm and neck. One dog died in the fire and another was injured.

Hickey says he’ll contact the state fire marshal’s office.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.