Death of Presque Isle man no longer considered suspicious

The Associated Press • August 22, 2018 8:47 am

Maine State Police say the death of a man in Presque Isle is no longer considered suspicious, though their investigation into the death is not yet concluded.

The body of 35-year-old Lee Theriault was found inside his Presque Isle home Sunday. Police say an autopsy was conducted by the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta, and toxicology tests must be completed before a cause of death can be determined.

Police had asked that anyone with information about the case contact them. On Tuesday, they said they are no longer treating the case as a suspicious death.

