Local sports: Scores, schedule; golf, harness racing results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

August 21, 2018 10:14 pm

Results

Tuesday’s results

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls soccer

Madawaska 8, Wisdom 0

Monday’s results

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer

Easton 6, Ashland 0

Girls soccer

Ashland 12, Easton 1

Friday’s results

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer

Madawaska 4, Easton 1

Girls soccer

Central Aroostook 7, Fort Fairfield 0

Madawaska 5, Easton 0

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys soccer

Fort Fairfield at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Fort Fairfield at Fort Kent, 5 p.m.

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Bill Shaw

Bill Shaw of Charleston recorded a hole-in-one on the 112-yard fifth hole at Sawmill Woods Golf Course in Clifton on Tuesday. He used a pitching wedge for the ace, which was witnessed by Harry Curry.

MSGA Senior Tour

At Augusta CC

GROSS 55-63: Mike Doucette 70, George Hogan 72, Tom Bean 72, Patrick LaRoche 73;

NET: David Littlefield 63, Bob Miles 65, Jim Macklin 66, Paul Ippedico 67, Steven Shugars 67, Tom Smith 67; GROSS 64-68: Mark Plummer 65, Bill Holly 72, Mark Curtis 72, Dan Bellemare 75; NET: Bob Blais 65, Larry Kirste 65, Ed Juhl 66, Wally Martin 66; GROSS 69 and over: Joe Collins 73, Ron Brown 75, Chip Morrison 76, Lowell Watson 77, Neil Mayo 77; NET: Bill Freedman 63, James Bither 63, Carroll McMillan 64, Paul Connolly 64; TEAM GROSS: Roland Cote, Steve McCarn, Paul Nichols, Patrick LaRoche 62, Bob Allen, Mark Plummer; Peter Davis, Stephen O’Donnell 63, Darell Herbert, John Bouchard, Mike Doucette, Ronald Dery 64; NET: John Hart, Mike Napolitano, William McGuire, Dick Gammon 51, Bob Miles, David Littlefield;

Mark Fillmore, Rick Dyer 54, Dan Garvey, Larry Kirste, Ed Hickey, Rick Boardman 54, Rick Zemla, Russ Sweet, Jim Macklin, Bob Blais 54; GROSS SKINS: No. 3, Bob Miles 3, No. 5 Patrick LaRoche 3; NET SKINS: No. 11 Dan Garvey 2, No. 17 Dick Gammon 1, No. 6 Jeff Beach 2; PINS: No. 2 Clifford Larlee 0-7; Leo Bellemare 3-3, No. 7 Paul Nichols 3-3, Josh Katz 3-7, No. 15 Bob Blais 0-6, Carleton Demmons 1-9, No. 17 Mark Plummer 0-7, Jocko Emerson 2-3

MSGA Women

At Point Sebago

Better Ball — Flight 1 Gross: Kannegieser, Kristin/Guenther, Leslie 68; Hornberger, Mia/Hornberger, Prudence 72; Haylock, Heidi/Haylock, Ruby 74; Brandes, Mary/Whiting, Cecily 74; Vadnais, Bernice/Ropke, Barbara 76; Net: Ray, Jo Ann/Lederer, Caren 58; Landes, Allison/Cole, Cheryl 59; Babcock, Hannah/Lano, Maureen 61; Viger, Marlene/Blake, Marcia 62; Wintle, Lisa/Bither, Nancy 62; Flight 2 Gross: McDonald, Patty /Kostis, Cindi 77; Gelinas, Cindy/Kincaid, Annette 84; Emmi, Kathy-Rae/May, Ann 84; Lindquist, Vicki/Shaw, Cindy 8;5 Lipman, Laura/Geis, Lila 86; Net: Lachance, Moira/Porter, Debbie 55; St. Pierre, Pearl/Gunning, Kathie 58; Washburn, Heidi/Johnson, Tracy 59; Sullivan, Terry/Allaire, Joanne 59; Cotsifas, Joan/Goodwin, Elizabeth 59; Padget, Pam/Collins, Maureen 59; Skins gross: Kannegieser, Kristin 15th, 18th; Wintle, Lisa 12th; Johnson, Melissa 14th; Net: Kostis, Cindi 11th; Sweet, Meriby 16th; Geis, Lila 4th; Gunning, Kathie 9th

LOCAL

At Traditions GC

Women’s League — 1. Winnie Coleman, Brenda Crosby, Sue Everett, 33; 2. Mary Smith, Betty Jamison, Dianne Swandal, Leslie Waterman, 33; 3. Dawn Seavey, Marilyn Rice, Carol Rushton, Bonnie Richards, 34; 4. Nancy Giannetti, Stevie Lord, Hilda Wardwell, Jane Levie, 34; 5. Jeannette Laplante, Lois Adams, Gwen Archambault, 34; 6. Susan Payne, Rachel Lapointe, Loretta Robichaud, Katrina Lavene, 34. Fewest putts: Susan Payne, Rachel Lapointe, Loretta Robichaud, Katrina Lavene, 10. Pin: Carol Rushton 7-1

Women’s Evening League — 1. Julie Oreskovich, Donna Humphrey, Carol Tozier, Gwen Archambault, 35.

At Dexter Muni GC

Points and Pins — Ryan Wilks +7 1/2 Sean Farnsworth and Jason Clukey +4 1/2 D. Richardson +4; Pins: No. 13 D. Richardson 15-8 Sean Farnsworth 16-3

At Pine Hill GC

Ladies League — String Tournament: 1.Jenny Williams, Sue St Heart, Charlotte Dunifer, 33, 2.Dawn England, Jana Hanscom, Sonja Faulkingham 35, 3 (tie) Michelle Atherton, Bonnie Robertson, Joyce Stevenson 36, Lynn Hunt, Sandy Meehan, Louise Holyoke.36, 5.Tammy Curtis, Linda Dunifer, Linda Martin 39.

Dawson’s Insurance Men’s League — Scramble — 1.Adam Doody, Larry Brooks, Shawn Sutherland, Jason Brooks, 28; 2.Phil Pushard, Ken Hanscom, Dave Dumont, Bob Simmons, 29 3. (by draw) Bob King, Matt Pushard, Jared Jacobs, Ryan Hanscom, Tim Brochu 30, 4.Tony Pinette, Ashton Gourley, Patrick McEwen,Tyler Davis,30, 5.(tie) Dylan Bunker, Adam Freeman, Alan Higgins,Craig Wooster 31, John Arnold, Steve Williams, Joe Cyr, Will Eisworth 31; 7.Mike LaChance, Barry Defilipp, Jim Nadeau, Kolby Brooks 32, 8.Tim Bunker, Buzz Simpson, Joe Quinn, Craig Carson 33, 9.George Hayes, Joe Brochu, Anthony Moore, Dana Wardwell, 34. Pins: No. 7 George Hayes 7-8.

Harness racing

Union Fair

Tuesday’s results

First, Pace, $3,200

2. Uppercutz, Mp. Sowers 6.40-3.20-2.40

3. Golden Tree, D. Ingraham 3.80-2.20

4. Bear King, Mc. Sowers 4.20

T-1:57.4; Qu. 2-3, $12.00; Ex. 2-3, $8.40; Tri. 2-3-4, $306.20

Second, Pace, $2,600

5. Missbiglee, H. Campbell 2.60-2.40-2.20

2. Pembroke Delight, G. Mosher 2.60-2.40

4. Wasabi Girl, Mp. Sowers 3.00

T-2:00.3; Qu. 2-5, $2.80; Ex. 5-2, $3.60; Tri. 5-2-4, $19.40; DD 2-5, $8.00

Third, Pace, $2,800

6. Regulus N, G. Mosher 8.00-3.60-2.80

1. Rambling Jet, H. Campbell 3.00-2.40

5. Roddy’s Nor’easter, D. Ingraham 2.40

T-2:00.1; Qu. 1-6, $16.80; Ex. 6-1, $38.60; Tri. 6-1-5, $43.00

Fourth, Pace, $2,600

6. Fantasy Official, G. Mosher 12.20-4.80-5.20

4. Pay The Do’s, J. Beckwith 3.00-2.80

1. Angel Blue, Ma. Athearn 5.20

T-2:01.1; Qu. 4-6, $30.80; Ex. 6-4, $51.20; Tri. 6-4-1, $474.20

Fifth, Trot, $6,000

3. Axios, Mp. Sowers 7.80-4.40-2.20

2. Dagget, Ma. Athearn 4.40-3.60

1. Mergatroid, D. Ingraham 4.00

T-2:01; Qu. 2-3, $40.20; Ex. 3-2, $34.40; Tri. 3-2-1, $199.80; DD 6-3, $42.80

Sixth, Pace, $2,800

5. Aint No Mo, H. Campbell 8.20-4.20-4.80

4. My Last Chance, Mp. Sowers 3.60-3.60

2. Lifeontherange, D. Ingraham 6.80

T-1:58.1; Qu. 4-5, $22.20; Ex. 5-4, $14.80; Tri. 5-4-2, $1,001.80

Seventh, Pace, $3,600

1. Jay Bees Grin N, G. Mosher 5.40-3.20-2.20

7. Waltzacrossthewire, A. Harrington 2.60-2.80

3. Daniel Semalu, H. Campbell 3.20

T-1:58; Qu. 1-7, $7.80; Ex. 1-7, $13.20; Tri. 1-7-3, $101.00

Eighth, Pace, $2,600

1. Dand D DBTS Law, G. Mosher 12.20-14.40-2.60

2. Emma’s Fairytale, R. Cloutier Jr. 3.40-2.40

3. Upfront Grantsgirl, A. Harrington 3.40

T-2:01; Qu. 1-2, $36.40; Ex. 1-2, $65.40; Tri. 1-2-3, $355.20; DD 1-1, $29.00; Total Handle: $13,421

Wednesday’s starters, 2 p.m.

First, Pace, $2,500

1. Vicky Kilean, D. Ingraham

2. No Whining Bluechip, G. Mosher

3. May Day Jojo, A. Hall

4. The Doodah Man, H. Campbell

5. Three New Dawns, R. Cloutier Jr.

Second, Pace, $3,200

1. Nuclearccino, D. Ingraham

2. Carls Glory, G. Mosher

3. I Saw Red, Mp. Sowers

4. Boy Crazy, E. Davis

5. Jannine, T. Hudson

6. Cevina De Chakrika, Mm. Athearn

Third, Pace, $2,700

1. Chasen Cancun, Mm. Athearn

2. Mikey Boy, Md. Cushing

3. OR, G. Mosher

4. Durable, J. Beckwith

5. Fortunecookieslie, E. Davis

6. Fifty Spender, D. Deslandes

7. Sachertorte, D. Ingraham

Fourth, Pace, $10,177

1. Cominrightatyou, R. Cushing

2. It’s Rubys Way, Mm. Athearn

3. We Love Western, J. Nason

4. Msdowneast, G. Mosher

5. Moonlightandroses, D. Ingraham

Fifth, Trot, $2,800

1. Sin To Win, H. Campbell

2. ABC Crown Me Queen, Pb. Sowers

3. Affluent, D. Ingraham

4. Main Stage, Mp. Sowers

5. Magglio, A. Hall

6. Skad’s Winner, J. Beckwith

7. Wolf’s Milan, Mm. Athearn

Sixth, Pace, $4,200

1. Bubeleh Stone, Md. Cushing

2. Pembroke Scorpio, H. Campbell

3. Panhellenic, W. Campbell

4. Spy In The Camp, D. Ingraham

5. Quincy, R. Cushing

6. Fountain Square, G. Mosher

Seventh, Pace, $3,000

1. Color Palette K, Mm. Athearn

2. Make Magic, W. Campbell

3. Pan Taylor, G. Mosher

4. Electricity, Md. Cushing

5. Drunk and Dramatic, D. Ingraham

6. Cute Hill, H. Campbell

7. Ashtoreth Hanover, D. Deslandes

8. Bliss and Luck, Mp. Sowers

Eighth, Pace, $3,600

1. Pembroke Baroness, G. Mosher

2. Vegas Strip Three, D. Deslandes

3. Southwest Bliss, H. Campbell

4. Ton of Luck, Mp. Sowers

5. The Wizsell of Odz, J. Kenney

6. Miss Paula D, W. Campbell

Ninth, Pace, $4,500

1. American Flight, D. Deslandes

2. Darlington Stripe, D. Ingraham

3. Sandinista, Md. Cushing

4. Card Rustler, H. Campbell

5. Three Day Forecast, W. Campbell

Tenth, Pace, $2,500

1. Bad Moonshine, A. Hall

2. Southwind Inferno, W. Campbell

3. Conkers Conquest, A. Harrington

4. Magical Alex, Mm. Athearn

5. Real Yankee, H. Campbell

6. Remix, T. Hudson