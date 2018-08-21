Boston Red Sox
August 21, 2018
Boston Red Sox

Pawtucket officials mull future of baseball stadium

Steven Senne | AP
Steven Senne | AP
In this Sept. 23, 2010, file photo, a statue of the Pawtucket Red Sox baseball team mascot "Paws" stands outside McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, R.I. The Pawtucket Red Sox say they have signed a letter of intent to build a new ballpark in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Triple-A affiliate of the of the Boston Red Sox made the announcement Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, signaling an end to its effort to find a new stadium during the past three years.
The Associated Press

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Rhode Island officials are pondering the future of a city-owned stadium now that the minor league Pawtucket Red Sox have announced they intend to leave for Massachusetts.

Worcester officials announced Friday that they have made a deal to bring the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox to the city. The Providence Journal reports that Minor League Baseball territory rules likely would prohibit another team from moving into Pawtucket’s McCoy Stadium.

A spokesman for Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor on Monday said Pryor has been meeting with Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien. This year’s state budget includes $300,000 for repairs at the 76-year-old stadium.

Grebien says although many were struggling with the news Friday, the city will “continue to move forward toward an even brighter future.”

 

Comments

