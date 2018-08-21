Two people treated for rabies after being bitten by raccoon in Kennebunkport

Two people are being treated for rabies in Kennebunkport, according to police.
Police said a resident took in an injured raccoon and was bitten several times.
Police said a responding game warden was also bitten while trying to move what they call an “illegally housed wild animal.”
Police said this is a reminder to never let a wild animal in your home, and to contact wardens about any injured animal.
