Two people treated for rabies after being bitten by raccoon in Kennebunkport

By CBS 13 • August 21, 2018 8:16 am

Two people are being treated for rabies in Kennebunkport, according to police.

Police said a resident took in an injured raccoon and was bitten several times.

Police said a responding game warden was also bitten while trying to move what they call an “illegally housed wild animal.”

Police said this is a reminder to never let a wild animal in your home, and to contact wardens about any injured animal.

