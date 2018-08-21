York
One dies in Maine Turnpike crash

Maine State Police | BDN
Maine State Police investigated a fatal crash in York County on Tuesday morning.
One person died early Tuesday morning in a crash on the Maine Turnpike near the Wells-Ogunquit town line, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lane of the turnpike, at mile 18, and killed a male passenger, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police have not identified the man who died in the crash, but McCausland said the victim and the car’s male driver are believed to be out-of-state residents.

Troopers who responded to the crash believe speed was a factor in the crash, McCausland said. The driver struck the highway median guardrail, crossed over the northbound lanes, hit the guardrail on the opposite side of the road, and then struck a group of trees, he said.

The passenger died at the scene, and the driver was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to McCausland.

One lane of the highway’s three northbound lanes was expected to remain closed Tuesday while troopers investigate the crash.

